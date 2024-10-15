ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 375,983 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

