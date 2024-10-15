PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,492. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.