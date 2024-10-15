PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.39. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,106.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,106.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $315,759.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,463. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 57.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 19.4% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 170.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

