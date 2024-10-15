pzETH (PZETH) One Day Volume Tops $179,717.68

pzETH (PZETH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. pzETH has a market cap of $52.08 million and $179,717.68 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,088.09 or 0.04703935 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,890.34757748. The last known price of pzETH is 3,098.28430905 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $196,892.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

