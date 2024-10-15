Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

