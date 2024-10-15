Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 453,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 180,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,037. Radware has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 7.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Radware by 67.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

