Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) vs. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Critical Review

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rave Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rave Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Company 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 213.39%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Rave Restaurant Group.

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rave Restaurant Group $12.15 million 3.25 $2.47 million $0.15 18.07 Noodles & Company $500.92 million 0.11 -$9.86 million ($0.29) -4.03

Rave Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rave Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rave Restaurant Group 20.27% 21.29% 16.58% Noodles & Company -5.03% -42.03% -2.66%

Volatility & Risk

Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rave Restaurant Group beats Noodles & Company on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

