RDA Financial Network Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,512,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. 251,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.