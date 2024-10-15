RDA Financial Network Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. 3,750,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,976. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

