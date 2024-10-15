RDA Financial Network Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. 87,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

