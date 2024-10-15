RDA Financial Network Reduces Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 1.02% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 221,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 120,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

SWAN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 5,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

