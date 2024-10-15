RDA Financial Network Sells 2,451 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

