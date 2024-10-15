Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Decreased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

