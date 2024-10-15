Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mobileye Global (MBLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY):

10/15/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

10/14/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/7/2024 – Mobileye Global had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

10/4/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/2/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Mobileye Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

8/26/2024 – Mobileye Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 2,264,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Get Mobileye Global Inc alerts:

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 135,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 242,640 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.