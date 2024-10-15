Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.