Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $874.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

