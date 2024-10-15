Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $280.68 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $513.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

