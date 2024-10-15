Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNC opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $189.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.