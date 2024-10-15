Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

