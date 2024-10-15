Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 69,766 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,766 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

