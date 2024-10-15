Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.61 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 511,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

