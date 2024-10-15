Reviewing D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -72.53% N/A -59.32% D-Wave Quantum -661.66% N/A -111.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beyond Commerce and D-Wave Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Wave Quantum 0 0 7 0 3.00

D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $2.54, suggesting a potential upside of 153.57%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and D-Wave Quantum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.63 -$2.28 million N/A N/A D-Wave Quantum $10.12 million 16.93 -$82.71 million ($0.53) -1.89

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Wave Quantum.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.