Reviewing Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Red Rock Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts $1.72 billion 3.23 $176.00 million $2.82 18.71

Risk & Volatility

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Murano Global Investments and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Rock Resorts 0 5 7 0 2.58

Red Rock Resorts has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts 9.21% 83.84% 4.31%

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Murano Global Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

