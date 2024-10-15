Reviewing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 5.01% 2.05% 0.66% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.33% 9.04% 3.02%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 6 6 0 2.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $74.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.46%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Boston Properties pays out 321.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 224.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $3.34 billion 4.07 $190.21 million $1.22 71.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 6.19 $15.40 million $1.30 32.83

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Boston Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

