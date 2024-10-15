Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells $2,517,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,988.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 881,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
