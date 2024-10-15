Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.2 days.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RHUHF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

