Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.2 days.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
Shares of RHUHF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.
About Richelieu Hardware
