Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.37 and last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 103239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.75.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.40 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total value of C$83,393.94. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $361,346 in the last three months. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

