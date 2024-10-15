Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,235,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,304,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

