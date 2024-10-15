Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.02. 567,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,927. The stock has a market cap of $472.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $509.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

