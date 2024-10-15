Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,558,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. 2,843,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.