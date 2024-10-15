Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 25,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.01%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

