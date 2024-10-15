Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 25,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.01%.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
