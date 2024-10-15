RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Decreased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 45.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RLI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $162.72.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

