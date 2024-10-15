RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Trading Down 16.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system.
