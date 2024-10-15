Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $197.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

