RTX (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.82 and last traded at $125.26, with a volume of 215190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

