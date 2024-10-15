Rune Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $25,885.15 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $25,885.15 and approximately $76,766.61 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00007717 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.23943235 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $54,998.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

