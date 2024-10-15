RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RXO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 70,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,449. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that RXO will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 40.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.