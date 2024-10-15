Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.09 and last traded at $72.71, with a volume of 55050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

