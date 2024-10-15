Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

SBR traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. 41,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,271. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.63% and a return on equity of 1,098.84%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.4358 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $323,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

