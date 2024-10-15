Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,520 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,288,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,631,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,144,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

