Sapient Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

