Sapient Capital LLC Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 63.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 515,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.3 %

DraftKings stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,328 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

