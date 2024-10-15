Sapient Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 19,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

