Sapient Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $187,089,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $145,308,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $866.02 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.21.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

