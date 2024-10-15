Sapient Capital LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,332,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

