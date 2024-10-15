Sapient Capital LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

