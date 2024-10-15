Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $54.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.71. Approximately 2,889,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,997,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

