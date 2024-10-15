Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.88.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,223,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

