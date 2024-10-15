Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.38 and last traded at $88.03, with a volume of 19068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

