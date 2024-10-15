Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $55,195.84 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $55,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,728.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 273,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 13.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 5.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

